National

PODCAST | UN SDGs likely won’t be achieved by 2030 — what now?

Listen to the fifth episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

05 December 2024 - 09:25
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Adopted by the UN in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals are a call to action to build a better and more sustainable future for all. Picture: gamjai
Adopted by the UN in 2015, the Sustainable Development Goals are a call to action to build a better and more sustainable future for all. Picture: gamjai

The United Nations’ (UN) 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is an ambitious framework that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) designed to address global challenges, from poverty and inequality to climate change.

However, a 2023 UN report revealed that progress on achieving these SDGs by the 2030 deadline had been severely hampered by factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions, resulting in a global economic contraction that threatens to reverse years of hard-won gains.

In SA, the story is no different. The latest Sanlam ESG Barometer report highlights that many organisations are struggling to align their strategies with the SDGs, with only 35% of surveyed companies integrating these goals into their core business strategies. This disconnect raises the question: what actions can be taken to reverse this trend?

In the fifth episode of the Sanlam ESG Barometer podcast, which unpacks the key insights from this report, host Andile Khumalo discusses the current state of the SDGs, the challenges faced, and potential pathways forward to make meaningful progress.

Joining Khumalo for this important discussion are Teboho Makhabane, head of ESG and Impact at Sanlam Investments, and Dr Achieng Ojwang, executive director at the UN Global Compact Network SA.

Listen now:

About the Sanlam ESG Barometer report

Researched by Krutham and presented in collaboration with Business Day, the annual Sanlam ESG Barometer report examines evolving ESG dynamics and how listed companies in SA and Kenya are enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations.

Click here to download the 2024 edition now.

This article was sponsored by Sanlam.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | ESG investing: Is it still a thing?

SPONSORED | Listen to the fourth episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Investors, employees, customers: who are the real ESG stakeholders?

SPONSORED | Listen to the third episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Companies
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | What exactly is accounting for sustainability?

SPONSORED | Listen to the second episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Economy
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | How hard-to-abate industries can deliver improved ESG outcomes

SPONSORED | Listen to the first episode in a six-part series unpacking key insights from the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa warns against residents closing ...
National
2.
Eskom finds buyer for its R9bn home loan company
National
3.
Ramaphosa’s sideways move of Simelane ‘a failure ...
National
4.
SA schoolchildren are floundering, studies show
National / Education
5.
SAA pilots locked in 11th-hour pay talks as ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.