Costly Sapo business rescue runs into millions
About R176m has been paid to the business rescue practitioners and consultants
05 December 2024 - 10:59
By the end of September, the SA Post Office (Sapo) had been in business rescue for about 13 months at a cost to the state of R176m.
This emerged from a written reply by communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi to a parliamentary question by EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys. ..
