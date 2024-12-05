Cabinet welcomes Saudi Arabia’s R9.5bn investment in Limpopo
Kingdom plans to spend billions on a platinum smelter and base metals refinery
05 December 2024 - 17:25
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday said the cabinet welcomed Saudi Arabia’s announcement that the it would invest R9.5bn to build a platinum smelter and base metals refinery in Limpopo’s Waterberg region.
“This new investment is a strong vote of confidence in our nation and builds on the first phase of our investment mobilisation drive under the sixth administration that saw our nation surpass its investment target by 26% to reach a total of R1.51-trillion in investment pledges,” Ntshavheni said at a media briefing to announce the outcomes of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting. ..
