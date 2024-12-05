BREAKING NEWS: Mayday — pilots leave SAA stranded with indefinite strike
‘Our struggle is not for personal gain but about fairness, operational safety and ensuring the best possible future for our airline and its passengers’
05 December 2024 - 08:49
The SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) and the National Transport Movement (NTM) Pilots Forum are embarking on an indefinite strike on Thursday after failed wage negotiations.
The unions say despite an extended period of attempted negotiations, SAA has only dedicated a total of four-and-a-half days to substantive discussions over the past eight months...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.