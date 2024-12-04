Turbulence ahead as SAA pilots threaten to strike over peak December period

The SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) has issued SAA with a notice to strike from Friday after protracted wage negotiations reached a stalemate.
SAA said late on Tuesday that it was doing everything possible to avoid a strike by pilots or any disruptions to its operations, especially during the December peak season.
SAA said SAAPA’s initial demand (tabled in May 2024) was for a 30% increase in pilot salaries, subsequently reduced to 15.7% (plus associated benefits).
SAA said that it offered salary increases of 8.46% (backdated to April 1 2024). SAA’s final wage offer, made to SAAPA on September 24 2024, which was significantly higher than the general salary increases in SA in 2024, was benchmarked against international pilot salary adjustments and in line with what was granted to the rest of SAA staff members in June 2024, the SAA statement said.
Interim CEO John Lamola said that while SAA had recently reported a modest profit, the airline was not in a financially robust position, adding that the airline could no longer expect shareholder contributions or recapitalisation from the fiscus.
“Ironically, the pilots have chosen to go on strike exactly on the fifth anniversary of the day SAA was placed in business rescue in 2019. SAA cannot return to the lucrative benefits that SAA pilots have historically enjoyed. Acceding to SAAPA’s current demand for a 15.7% wage increase will trigger SAA’s decline into bankruptcy”, he said.
“SAA has only recently regained its operational viability after emerging from business rescue in 2021. In order not to disrupt this momentum, we are committed to ongoing negotiations with SAAPA and to do everything possible to reach a fair settlement that is mutually beneficial to both the pilots and the company”.
Lamola said the team at SAA would ensure that customers, the global travel trade and all stakeholders were kept informed of developments. The airline was implementing contingency measures to ensure that disruption to its services would be kept to a minimum.
The airline launched a recruitment drive more than a year ago to lure pilots back.
Turbulence ahead as SAA pilots threaten to strike over peak December period
