Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula suspended pending probe

SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula has been placed on precautionary suspension on full pay pending the outcome of an investigation into her appointment.
Social development minister Nokuzola Tolashe announced the suspension on Tuesday, saying it was prompted by the need to conduct an investigation without hindrance or interference given Memela-Khambula’s position as CEO of the agency.
She said the office of the public protector raised serious issues that prompted her to take appropriate action as the executive authority over Sassa.
The decision was important to protect her dignity and integrity, she said, praising the humility the CEO demonstrated when the decision to suspend her was communicated.
Tolashe said the steps taken were to steer Sassa in the right direction and were in the best interests of millions of beneficiaries who depended on social assistance.
“While we deal with a lot of challenges facing Sassa, we want to take decisions that will ensure our work is transparent, effective and efficient and we have an organisation that will assist in fighting hunger and poverty,” she said.
The regional executive manager for Gauteng, Themba Matlou, has been appointed as the acting CEO until the matter has been concluded.
