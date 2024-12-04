SA’s critical skills shortage ‘a threat to mining industry growth’
IDEA CEO Corrin Varady says the country is losing valuable mining investments to more technologically advanced nations
04 December 2024 - 05:00
While the recent growth in SA’s mining activity points to a recovery for the sector, the country must address its mining skills shortages to sustain its growth and competitiveness, says IDEA CEO Corrin Varady.
Founded by Varady in 2014, IDEA is a digital education platform which partners with the national department of basic education and the Western Cape government to provide low-cost, curriculum-aligned content for public school students and teachers. ..
