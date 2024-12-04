Ramaphosa’s ‘cowardly’ late-night cabinet reshuffle a ‘failure of leadership’
Analyst says moving Thembi Simelane sideways makes a mockery of president’s claim that ‘the ANC is on a renewal path’
04 December 2024 - 11:31
Constitutional, legal and political analysts are at best baffled by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s late-night decision to remove Thembi Simelane from the department of justice in a mini cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday.
Simelane swapped departments with human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi after coming under fire for a R575,000 loan she received through Gundo Wealth Solutions during her tenure as mayor of Polokwane...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.