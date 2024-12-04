Motor industry may recalibrate transformation targets
The government wants black-owned companies to account for at least 25% of value addition in local vehicle manufacture
04 December 2024 - 05:00
Ambitious plans to increase black participation in the SA motor industry are bearing fruit. However, slower-than-expected growth across the industry as a whole may cause planners to cut back on their transformation timetable.
CEO of the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund (AITF), Jabulani Selumane, says a planned 2025 review of government automotive policy may lead to a “recalibration” of transformation targets. Since 2020, the AITF has helped establish 67 black-owned companies in activities as diverse as alloy wheels, car-carriers, plastic parts, aluminium sub-assemblies and camshafts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.