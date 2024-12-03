Mashatile’s wife to return diamond given by alleged scammer Louis Liebenberg

Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s wife, Humile Mashatile, will return a diamond she was given by the alleged mastermind of a diamond scam investment, Louis Liebenberg. Mashatile’s office confirmed in a brief statement that Humile Mashatile was given an unsolicited gift of a precious stone by Liebenberg.

Without giving more details or a timeline, the head of Mashatile’s office, Mduduzi Mbada, said after Humile Mashatile received the precious stone, professionals were engaged to verify its authenticity and value so it could be declared.

“While dealing with this matter, a number of allegations surfaced against Mr Liebenberg. Due to the nature of the allegations made against the donor, Mr Mbada decided that the gift should be returned. Arrangements are under way to return the gift. The [deputy president] and Ms Mashatile are fully briefed and have agreed to the decision,” reads the statement.

The Sunday Times previously reported that a damning statement purportedly written by Louis Liebenberg’s former head of security exposes intimate details of how high-ranking politicians and government officials were allegedly given lavish gifts including cash, gold and diamonds during clandestine meetings with the alleged ponzi king.

The former employee, Heinlo Jooste, worked for Liebenberg as his chief protection officer from April 2021 until earlier in 2024 when, he claims, their work relationship soured after diamonds went missing from Liebenberg’s Cape Town home.

Though the publication didn’t name anyone as it said it could not confirm the authenticity of the document, Daily Maverick reported that Jooste said he attended a meeting at the deputy president’s home at Waterfall Estate in November 2023, where he was allegedly instructed to select a diamond as a gift for Mashatile, who has acknowledged the gift to his wife.

