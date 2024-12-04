Joburg increases security measures ahead of G20 summit
Roll out of a flagship surveillance system set to coincide with SA’s G20 presidency in the new year
04 December 2024 - 19:49
Joburg is set to roll out the initial phase of its flagship programme to address traffic, illegal dumping and other safety and service delivery issues through a surveillance system that coincides with SA’s Group of 20 (G20 presidency in the new year.
SA’s richest metro will host the G20 leaders’ summit in November, which an estimated 40 heads of state are expected to attend. Joburg contributes nearly 20% to Gauteng’s GDP. ..
