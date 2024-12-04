National

Gambling board finally seeks members, a decade after administration

The National Gambling Board was placed under administration in 2014 following a forensic audit into maladministration and wasteful expenditure

04 December 2024 - 15:49
by Joseph Bracken and Raymond Joseph
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG
Picture: BLOOMBERG/PAUL YEUNG

A decade after the National Gambling Board was placed under administration and its entire board of directors resigned, the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC) has finally begun the process of appointing board members.

In response to a question from IFP MP Nhlanhla Hadebe on October 10, DTIC minister Parks Tau said positions on the board and several other entities under the DTIC had been advertised.

The National Gambling Board is responsible for overseeing the huge gambling industry. Among other things, it evaluates licences issued by the provincial licencing authorities and helps provinces detect unlicensed gambling.

In the year ending March 31 2024, total revenue from gambling in SA amounted to R59.3bn, 60% of it from betting 3 which became the biggest form of gambling in 2020/21 — and 29% from casinos, according to the board’s 2024 annual financial report. The board itself has a budget of about R280m a year.

The gambling board was placed under administration in 2014 by former minister Rob Davies following a forensic audit into maladministration and wasteful expenditure. All the board members resigned just over two months later, according to an internal DTIC letter leaked to GroundUp. The CEO resigned a few months earlier, in April of that same year, and Caroline Kongwa and Tumelo Baleni were appointed joint administrators. Baleni resigned in 2015.

Kongwa’s initial appointment as a joint administrator was extended several times, despite some internal opposition, and in 2019 she was appointed chief strategic adviser, a position which did not previously exist.

The DTIC has appointed forensic auditors to investigate the board’s affairs, Tau said in April in a written response to a question from DA MP Darren Bergman.

“The department [of trade, industry and competition] has commenced an investigation into matters relating to the National Gambling Board, initially focused on the procurement of the building. [The board moved to a new building in November 2023.] A forensic investigating company has been appointed in this regard,” Tau said.

“A further briefing by the department relating to remuneration and authorisation for overseas travel has raised governance questions relating to these matters. This will now be included in the forensic investigation.”

The department was also considering what “appropriate, immediate steps should be taken in addition to the above”, Tau said. Once the investigation is complete, “the necessary actions will be taken where warranted, and a report will be submitted to parliament.”

Asked about the outcome of the investigation, Yamkela Fanisi, the minister’s spokesperson, said that the ministry had received a draft report which needed to be processed internally. The report and the name of the forensic investigation company could not be given out yet, said Fanisi.

Kongwa did not respond to emailed questions sent to her official address.

Other vacancies within DTIC entities that have also been advertised are the following:

  • Three full-time members of the Competition Tribunal;
  • Members of the board of the Export Credit Insurance Corporation of SA;
  • Non-executive directors of the board of the Industrial Development Corporation;
  • Trustees of the board of the National Empowerment Fund;
  • Full-time members of the Distributing Agency of the National Lotteries Commission;
  • Members of the board of the SA Bureau of Standards;
  • Members of the board of the SA National Accreditation System;
  • Members of the SA Council for Space Affairs;
  • Members of the Takeover Regulation Panel;
  • CEO of the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications;
  • CEO of the National Credit Regulator; and
  • Deputy commissioners at the Competition Commission

GroundUp

Conflict of interest mars lottery bidding process

Former employee of Vukani Gaming, a subsidiary of shortlisted HCI, is part of team evaluating tender
National
1 month ago

Gauteng government must pay R500m to horse-racing industry, court rules

A High Court ruling found that the local government  unlawfully ended a levy to the local industry
National
3 months ago

Casino owners roll the dice to contest MECs’ powers over levies

Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
National
1 year ago

Conflicting legislation hinders lotteries regulator’s work

National Lotteries Commission says ambiguity in terms of regulation and a lack of enforcement powers are problems it faces
National
5 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa warns against residents closing ...
National
2.
Motor industry may recalibrate transformation ...
National
3.
Big fuel price hike dims festive sparkle
National
4.
Turbulence ahead as SAA pilots threaten to strike ...
National
5.
Wilgenhof alumni up in arms over decision to ...
National

Related Articles

Further delays mar lottery tender process

National

Lottery blocks R1.2m payment to lavishly funded music event

National

Suspended lottery company secretary fails in court bid to get documents

National

Former lottery executive fired after disciplinary hearing

National

Lottery board vindicated by legal opinion

National

Parks Tau says he will not bow to pressure about lottery body claims

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.