Eskom finds buyer for its R9bn home loan company
A requirement imposed by the Treasury, the sale is likely to be finalised by end-March
04 December 2024 - 19:11
After many years of unsuccessful searching, Eskom has finally found a buyer for its housing mortgage subsidiary.
The sale of the Eskom Finance Company, which has an estimated loan book of R9bn, was one of the conditions imposed by the National Treasury for the electricity utility to qualify for its R254bn debt relief package. Its failure to execute this led to a R4bn cut in the relief. ..
