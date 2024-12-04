Black business slams Busa over ‘exclusion’ from B20 drive
Busa says it does not claim to represent all of business and did invite the Black Business Council to participate in Business 20
04 December 2024 - 05:00
The Black Business Council (BBC) has accused Business Unity SA (Busa) of unilaterally claiming to represent the business community in the coming Business 20 (B20) summit.
Busa announced in a statement on Sunday that it would lead the summit scheduled for February 2025 and has appointed its leaders as sherpa, chair and co-chair. ..
