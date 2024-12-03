Wilgenhof alumni up in arms over decision to close residence
Wilgenhof Alumni Association says it will proceed with a legal challenge to the panel’s report on initiation rituals
03 December 2024 - 15:06
The Wilgenhof Alumni Association has slammed the University of Stellenbosch’s council for accepting of the “deceptive behaviour” of chair Nicky Newton-King and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers who concealed amendments to a report that recommended the closure of the residence.
It has also proposed a facilitated dialogue as an alternative...
