Ramaphosa dismisses fear Trump presidency will harm G20 initiatives
More than 40 heads of state expected to be in SA for the G20 leaders summit in November 2025
03 December 2024 - 12:27
SA is aiming to use its presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), which it assumed on December 1, to alleviate the plight of heavily indebted countries and to secure agreements on improved quality and quantity of climate change funding, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
The country’s multilateral aims for the G20, which include reforming multilateral institutions and fostering deeper global economic collaboration, clash with the return of US president-elect Donald Trump’s “America First” revival. Trump’s vision includes restrictive trade policies and a clampdown on immigration. ..
