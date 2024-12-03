ICTSI says inefficiencies at Durban port are costing SA R1bn a day
Filipino ports giant says judge made adverse findings against it and Transnet without supporting evidence
Transnet’s preferred bidder to operate its key Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2), International Container Terminal Services (ICTSI), will on Wednesday tell the Durban high court that the interdict placed on its private-public partnership deal with the state-owned entity is harming the economy, with inefficiencies at the terminal costing SA R1bn a day.
The Filipino ports giant led by billionaire Enrique Razon is looking for leave to appeal the court’s October decision which interdicted the project pending a legal challenge by losing bidder APM Terminals, the port operating company for Danish logistics major A.P. Moller-Maersk...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.