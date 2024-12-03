National

Big fuel price hike dims festive sparkle

Department of mineral resources and energy announces higher than expected price increases for petrol and diesel for December

03 December 2024 - 12:32
by Staff Writer
Petrol and diesel rise respectively by 17c/l and up to 56c/l on December 4. Stock photo.
Image: jarun/123rf

Motorists are in for an expensive festive season with the department of mineral resources and energy announcing higher than expected December price increases for petrol and diesel.

The retail prices of petrol (93 and 95) will go up by 17c/l on Wednesday, while the wholesale price of diesel will increase 55c/l for high sulphur (0.05%) and 56c/l for low sulphur (0.005%). The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin increases by 49c/l.

The department attributed the increases to the rand depreciating against the dollar during the period under review, from R17.53 to R17.95, and the international price of diesel increasing.

International prices for petrol decreased, but the Regulatory Accounting System that determines margins for petrol at wholesale, retail and secondary storage and distribution levels has offset any gains and added to under-recoveries for petrol prices.

The government has imposed a 15.4c/l increase in the annual margin adjustment on petrol and 8.88c/l on diesel and illuminating paraffin.

From midnight the fuel prices will be:

Inland

  • 95 unleaded: R21.47
  • 93 unleaded: R21.15
  • Diesel 0.05%: R19.21
  • Diesel 0.005%: R19.33

Coast

  • 95 unleaded: R20.68
  • 93 unleaded: R20.36
  • Diesel 0.05%: R18.42
  • Diesel 0.005%: R18.57

23 hours ago
