Tshwane signs deal to settle R6.67bn debt it owes Eskom
The arrangement involves a structured repayment plan spanning five years, with the first payment of R400m scheduled for December
02 December 2024 - 13:18
Tshwane has reached a landmark deal with Eskom to settle the R6.67bn historical debt it owes the cash-strapped power utility, executive mayor Nasiphi Moya said.
In a media briefing on Monday, Moya, an ActionSA councillor, described the agreement, formalised as a court order on November 26, as a significant milestone in the metro’s journey to financial recovery and stability. ..
