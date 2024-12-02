Tshwane metro to keep fighting against salary increases
The cash-strapped metro has taken over the fight that ousted mayor Cilliers Brink began
02 December 2024 - 12:57
The cash-strapped Tshwane metro has elected to continue to fight against paying historical wage increases to city officials, a dispute that was started by ousted mayor Cilliers Brink.
The municipality approached the labour court in November over its refusal to implement a 3.5% salary increase for employees in 2021 and another 5.4% wage increase in 2023, citing a lack of funds. It did not have the R600m needed to implement the wage agreement. ..
