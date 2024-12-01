Ramaphosa says SA ‘will work closely with US’ after Trump threatens Brics

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia, on October 23 2024. Picture: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/REUTERS
President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to use his G20 presidency to facilitate talks and form stronger bilateral ties with the US after American president-elect Donald Trump threatened Brics+ countries.
Trump on Saturday took jabs at the Brics bloc, saying initiatives to move away from trading in the dollar would sour relations with the US. SA, Russia and China are part of the Brics bloc.
“The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is over. We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new Brics currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar, or they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another ‘sucker’. There is no chance that the Brics will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries should wave goodbye to America,” Trump said on X.
Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Trump’s remarks reflected a lack of understanding of the Brics trade talks.
“Incorrect reporting led to this false narrative running wild. Brics is not planning to create a new currency. The discussion centres [on] trading among Brics members using own currencies,” he said.
Speaking to the media during an ANC by-election campaign in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said SA would facilitate diplomatic talks with Trump rather than engage in social media clashes over bilateral matters.
Ramaphosa took over the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum, on Sunday. The G20 is made up of 19 countries including China, France, Germany, UK and Russia. The US is part of the G20 and assumes its presidency in 2026 after SA.
Ramaphosa said: “We are going to work closely with the US and president Donald Trump. We will have moments when we are going to sit down around the table and discuss all these matters. Some of these matters are said on these platforms. We prefer that we sit down and rely on diplomacy and have proper discussions on each issue that affects each nation. We are looking forward to having such discussions with President Trump. He will obviously say from time to time this is the type of tariff he will impose on this country and that country. We hear all of that, but in the end we also have a message to put across, we will put it [on] the table where we can discuss things properly in the usual SA style,” Ramaphosa said.
Today is a very significant day for us as South Africa as we assume the #G20 Presidency. The G20 bloc of countries accounts for 75% of world trade.
We will handover the #G20 Presidency to the United States in 2026 and we look forward to working together and having ongoing… pic.twitter.com/jPy2h0WjSV
Ramaphosa says SA ‘will work closely with US’ after Trump threatens Brics
President plans to use G20 presidency to facilitate talks and form stronger bilateral ties with the US
President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to use his G20 presidency to facilitate talks and form stronger bilateral ties with the US after American president-elect Donald Trump threatened Brics+ countries.
Trump on Saturday took jabs at the Brics bloc, saying initiatives to move away from trading in the dollar would sour relations with the US. SA, Russia and China are part of the Brics bloc.
“The idea that the Brics countries are trying to move away from the dollar while we stand by and watch is over. We require a commitment from these countries that they will neither create a new Brics currency, nor back any other currency to replace the mighty US dollar, or they will face 100% tariffs and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US economy. They can go find another ‘sucker’. There is no chance that the Brics will replace the US dollar in international trade, and any country that tries should wave goodbye to America,” Trump said on X.
Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said Trump’s remarks reflected a lack of understanding of the Brics trade talks.
“Incorrect reporting led to this false narrative running wild. Brics is not planning to create a new currency. The discussion centres [on] trading among Brics members using own currencies,” he said.
Speaking to the media during an ANC by-election campaign in Thabazimbi, Limpopo, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said SA would facilitate diplomatic talks with Trump rather than engage in social media clashes over bilateral matters.
Ramaphosa took over the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum, on Sunday. The G20 is made up of 19 countries including China, France, Germany, UK and Russia. The US is part of the G20 and assumes its presidency in 2026 after SA.
Ramaphosa said: “We are going to work closely with the US and president Donald Trump. We will have moments when we are going to sit down around the table and discuss all these matters. Some of these matters are said on these platforms. We prefer that we sit down and rely on diplomacy and have proper discussions on each issue that affects each nation. We are looking forward to having such discussions with President Trump. He will obviously say from time to time this is the type of tariff he will impose on this country and that country. We hear all of that, but in the end we also have a message to put across, we will put it [on] the table where we can discuss things properly in the usual SA style,” Ramaphosa said.
Trump’s return as US president has put a focus on US-SA relations.
Trump is a strong supporter of Israel and had promised if elected to ensure stronger ties between the Jewish state and America.
As the war against Hamas in Gaza continues, questions have arisen about Trump’s stance on SA as the country has forged ahead in its fight to have Israel charged with genocide.
Last year, SA applied to the International Court of Justice for it to order a suspension of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. The court granted some but not all of SA’s requests.
TimesLIVE
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if dollar undermined
ALEXANDER PARKER: Trump and Xi are coming to dinner — the shisanyama had better be on point
Ebrahim Rasool says SA sees US as trade partner of choice
SIMON BARBER: SA’s in good hands as Ebrahim Rasool returns to Washington
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.