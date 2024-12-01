Ramaphosa navigates Trump’s Brics tariff threats
We will discuss things properly with the US president in our usual style, says president
02 December 2024 - 09:24
UPDATED 02 December 2024 - 19:43
SA reacted with a mix of concern and calls for strategic planning on Monday, a day after US president-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on the Brics group if it undercut the dollar as global reserve.
“We need to expect the unexpected through a risk assessment ... even though we all know any attempts to de-dollarise are far away as it would have a massive impact on the international financial system,” the DA’s finance spokesperson Ryan Smith said in an interview with Business Day on Monday. ..
