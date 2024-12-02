National

No festive cheer expected at the pumps, warns AA

Adjustments to industry margins could result in fuel price increase in December

02 December 2024 - 14:17
by Motoring Reporter and AASA
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The mixed outlook for fuel prices can be attributed to fluctuations in the international product prices of unleaded fuel since mid-November. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHNNY ONVERWACHT
The mixed outlook for fuel prices can be attributed to fluctuations in the international product prices of unleaded fuel since mid-November. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/JOHNNY ONVERWACHT

While baseline unaudited figures from the Central Energy Fund for fuel prices in December indicate a decrease of about 7c a litre for ULP93 and a slight increase of 3c/l for ULP95, adjustments to industry margins could see prices of both fuels increase.

The Automobile Association (AA) said that while motorists’ plans will be dampened by increases, they are unlikely to result in large-scale changes to holiday travel plans of those embarking on long year end journeys.

The Regulatory Accounting System (RAS), the guidelines for the fuel industry that determine margins for petrol at wholesale, retail and secondary storage, and distribution levels, could offset any gains and add to under-recoveries for petrol prices.

The full impact of the inclusion of the RAS adjustments will only be known when the department of mineral resources makes the official fuel price adjustments on Wednesday.

“It’s probable the annual margin adjustments could also have a negative impact on the expected increase of about 48c/l for diesel. The expected increase of about 43c/l for illuminating paraffin will also not come as good news for users of this fuel in December,” said the AA.

Apart from the margin adjustments, the mixed outlook for fuel prices can be attributed to fluctuations in the international product prices of unleaded fuel since mid-November. Additionally, the depreciation of the rand against the US dollar at the beginning of the month has added to the under-recovery (increase) of fuel prices. 

The AA emphasised the increases in diesel prices will have negative consequences for all consumers because higher input costs are likely to lead to increased prices at stores.

“We urge consumers to monitor their fuel use closely and to budget according to the new fuel prices, which will take effect at midnight on December 3.

“Ensuring vehicles are well maintained, carefully planning routes and avoiding heavy traffic whenever possible are some strategies motorists can use to improve fuel consumption.”

Price of petrol set to dip in December but diesel to rise

ULP93 is set for a reduction of about 16c a litre
National
2 weeks ago

EVs seen as way to price parity with cars from China

Chinese vehicles can compete in high-level brackets, while selling at lower-level price points.
Business
3 weeks ago

Hybrids beat petrol car sales in EU for first time

Buyers see them as an affordable compromise between all-combustion and all-electric
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Trump threatens 100% tariffs on Brics states if ...
National
2.
Court grants emergency aid to illegal miners in ...
National
3.
University of Stellenbosch bosses under fire over ...
National / Education
4.
We still have not seen proof of City Power’s ...
National
5.
Ramaphosa says SA ‘will work closely with US’ ...
National

Related Articles

Food and fuel drive producer prices lower in October

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK: AHEAD: Black Friday to highlight consumer demand

Economy

BRIAN KANTOR: Inflation in SA — a story of the mighty ZAR

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.