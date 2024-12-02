Further delays mar lottery tender process
DTIC minister Parks Tau is said to be in a quandary as the NLC’s preferred bidder has close links to the ANC, raising conflict of interest concerns.
02 December 2024 - 15:12
The department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC), which will ultimately make a decision on who gets awarded the lucrative but contentious national lottery licence, is playing its cards close to its chest on when a decision will be made.
This has caused panic among NGOs who rely heavily on disbursements from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) to do their work...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.