Councils should have greater role in climate mitigation efforts
The National Disaster Management Centre says early warnings are provided, but no actions are linked to those within local municipalities
02 December 2024 - 09:56
The National Disaster Management Centre says there is a need for better co-ordination between it and municipalities to enhance SA’s disaster response, as weather patterns become increasingly unpredictable partly due to climate change.
Climate change events are becoming more frequent and more severe, evident in the recent storms that lashed four provinces and prompted the declaration of regional states of disaster. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.