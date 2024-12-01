Technical upgrades, political will needed to resolve Joburg’s billing crisis
City’s group finance communications director wants complainants to supply evidence of a crisis
01 December 2024 - 22:00
The billing crisis in Joburg requires significant long-term investment, technical upgrades and political will to fix, says DA councillor and shadow finance MMC Chris Santana.
SA’s richest metro, the country’s economic and financial hub, has been dogged by a problematic billing system since 2009, resulting in late bills, incorrect billing, lost credit notes, non-corresponding meter numbers and other inaccuracies. ..
