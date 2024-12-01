Parliament insists Saru explains Boks deal ahead of Friday’s vote
Portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture to be briefed about proposed sale of commercial rights
01 December 2024 - 17:18
The SA Rugby Union (Saru) is set to brief parliament’s portfolio committee on sport, arts & culture on Wednesday to explain the a proposed deal that would see the sale of a portion of the union’s commercial rights, including those of back-to-back world champions the Springboks.
The meeting will go ahead despite Saru’s misgivings that it was premature to do so ahead of Friday’s vote by the unions on the deal, whose structure has raised eyebrows...
