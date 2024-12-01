Donald Trump issues ultimatum over Brics currency
Incoming US president says if bloc tries to replace the dollar it will face 100% tariffs and loss of trade with the US
01 December 2024 - 19:57
SA’s presidency of the Group of 20 (G20), a club including the world’s wealthiest nations, got off to a rocky start at the weekend after US president-elect Donald Trump threw down the gauntlet to the Brics bloc.
He said bluntly on social media that Brics countries — including SA — would not trade with the world’s largest economy if the bloc tries to replace the dollar as global reserve currency. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.