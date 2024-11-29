Ramaphosa pushes expanded VAT-free food plan
Move could polarise economists and policymakers, with some likely to see it as unaffordable
29 November 2024 - 05:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown his weight behind a proposal to expand the basket of goods exempt from VAT, a move aimed at addressing the lingering economic hardships faced by South Africans.
“Among the measures to ensure that all South Africans have affordable access to sufficient food, the government is looking at whether the basket of food items that is exempted from VAT could be expanded to include more basic products,” Ramaphosa said during his annual address to the National Council of Provinces...
