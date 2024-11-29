Blitz on spaza shops results in 1,000 being shut down, Ramaphosa says
Two weeks ago, the president ordered the immediate closure of all spaza shops linked to child deaths allegedly due to food poisoning
29 November 2024 - 09:56
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government’s drive to register, regularise as well as ensure spaza shops meet health and safety regulations is taking shape.
In his address to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Ramaphosa said government inspectors have already visited more than 200,000 spaza shops, shut down 1,000 and issued “numerous fines” for noncompliance. ..
