WATCH: How an illicit gold economy thrives in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Jana Marais, writer at Financial Mail

28 November 2024 - 20:19
A policeman inspects the opening of a shaft during an attempt to clear illegal miners at Stilfontein, in the North West province, November 25 2024. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The standoff between police and illegal miners in Stilfontein continues, with the number of illegal miners arrested rising to more than 1,300. While the industry is investing significantly in security measures, syndicates remain inventive in finding ways to get their teams underground. Financial Mail reports that a dire lack of state capacity and legislative shortcomings are some of the main factors that contribute to a thriving illicit gold economy in SA. To find out more, Business Day TV spoke to the publication’s writer Jana Marais.

Combat illegal mining from the top, says Neal Froneman

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says authorities should target crime kingpins, money-laundering and terror financing linked to illicit mining
National
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Zama-zama issue cuts deep into multiple failings

Legislation alone isn’t adequate to deal with the problem since illegal mining in itself is not a crime
Opinion
1 week ago
