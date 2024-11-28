A policeman inspects the opening of a shaft during an attempt to clear illegal miners at Stilfontein, in the North West province, November 25 2024. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The standoff between police and illegal miners in Stilfontein continues, with the number of illegal miners arrested rising to more than 1,300. While the industry is investing significantly in security measures, syndicates remain inventive in finding ways to get their teams underground. Financial Mail reports that a dire lack of state capacity and legislative shortcomings are some of the main factors that contribute to a thriving illicit gold economy in SA. To find out more, Business Day TV spoke to the publication’s writer Jana Marais.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How an illicit gold economy thrives in SA
Business Day TV speaks to Jana Marais, writer at Financial Mail
The standoff between police and illegal miners in Stilfontein continues, with the number of illegal miners arrested rising to more than 1,300. While the industry is investing significantly in security measures, syndicates remain inventive in finding ways to get their teams underground. Financial Mail reports that a dire lack of state capacity and legislative shortcomings are some of the main factors that contribute to a thriving illicit gold economy in SA. To find out more, Business Day TV spoke to the publication’s writer Jana Marais.
Combat illegal mining from the top, says Neal Froneman
EDITORIAL: Zama-zama issue cuts deep into multiple failings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.