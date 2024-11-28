Presidency says DA wanting more say in SA foreign policy is ‘overreach’
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to formally launch SA’s G20 presidency next week
28 November 2024 - 11:55
UPDATED 28 November 2024 - 15:38
The DA wants the Group of 20 (G20) Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to become the primary platform for the 10-member government of national unity (GNU) to formulate foreign policy positions.
This comes as SA prepares to assume presidency of the forum for the largest economies in the world. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.