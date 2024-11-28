National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 6

This episode is with Asbjørn Rachlew

28 November 2024 - 08:44
by Bruce Whitfield
Picture: SUPPLIED
On July 22 2011, Anders Behring Breivik blew up Norway’s government buildings.

He then travelled 37km to the island of Utoya where, posing as a policeman, he shot everyone he saw. 

By the end of the day, 77 people were dead — 38 of them under the age of 20. Breivik was immediately taken into custody, but was threatening that this was just the beginning of an even bigger killing spree. Police Supt Asbjørn Rachlew was appointed to lead the interrogation of one of the deadliest individual mass murderers the world has ever seen.  

The science of decision-making was at the heart of his questioning.

The Art of Deciding is a new podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. This is the final episode of the series.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

