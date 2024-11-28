On July 22 2011, Anders Behring Breivik blew up Norway’s government buildings.
He then travelled 37km to the island of Utoya where, posing as a policeman, he shot everyone he saw.
By the end of the day, 77 people were dead — 38 of them under the age of 20. Breivik was immediately taken into custody, but was threatening that this was just the beginning of an even bigger killing spree. Police Supt Asbjørn Rachlew was appointed to lead the interrogation of one of the deadliest individual mass murderers the world has ever seen.
The science of decision-making was at the heart of his questioning.
The Art of Decidingis a new podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. This is the final episode of the series.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 6
This episode is with Asbjørn Rachlew
On July 22 2011, Anders Behring Breivik blew up Norway’s government buildings.
He then travelled 37km to the island of Utoya where, posing as a policeman, he shot everyone he saw.
By the end of the day, 77 people were dead — 38 of them under the age of 20. Breivik was immediately taken into custody, but was threatening that this was just the beginning of an even bigger killing spree. Police Supt Asbjørn Rachlew was appointed to lead the interrogation of one of the deadliest individual mass murderers the world has ever seen.
The science of decision-making was at the heart of his questioning.
The Art of Deciding is a new podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. This is the final episode of the series.
Listen below, or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
PODCAST | Africa Data Centres’ digital infrastructure push
PODCAST | New laws to cut unwanted marketing calls
PODCAST: It is crucial to ease agricultural trade friction in Southern Africa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.