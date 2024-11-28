Joburg Water considers tightening restrictions
Supply systems are failing due to inadequate maintenance, mismanagement and inadequate planning
28 November 2024 - 22:50
The municipal entity responsible for providing water and sanitation in Johannesburg is considering increasing water restrictions as loss of revenue and high consumption put a strain on the city’s dilapidated water infrastructure.
Joburg Water began level 1 water restrictions across the city in September, while the city has implemented water reduction from 9pm until 5am in areas with high consumption...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.