Government targets 5% growth by 2029
Growth scenario depends on accelerated reforms over the next five years
28 November 2024 - 05:00
The government’s draft policy blueprint for the medium term has targeted GDP growth ranging from 2% to 5.4% by 2029, the deputy minister of planning, monitoring and evaluation Seiso Mohai said on Wednesday.
The projection assumes that over the next five years the government will implement accelerated reforms while addressing infrastructure and fiscal pressures. President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the final medium-term development plan (MTDP), to guide the government of national unity (GNU) partners, in his 2025 state of the nation address in February 2025...
