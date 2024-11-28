DA wants more say in SA foreign policy for G20
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to formally launch SA’s G20 presidency next week
The DA wants the Group of 20 (G20) Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) to become the primary platform for the 10-member government of national unity (GNU) to formulate foreign policy positions, as SA prepares to take the presidency of the forum of the largest economies in the world.
The IMC comprises various cabinet members and is responsible for the substantive administrative and logistical areas in preparation for SA’s presidency of the G20 from December 1. However, it is not responsible for SA’s overall foreign policy positions as this remains the prerogative of President Cyril Ramaphosa, with the assistance of international relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola who is responsible for the formulation, promotion and execution of SA’s foreign policy. ..
