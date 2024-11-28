DA wants access to report on Thembi Simelane’s bank loan
‘It cannot be that a minister of justice, accused of corruption, can continue to oversee ... the NPA, the very body tasked with investigating her’
The DA has submitted an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to gain access to the report submitted by justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane to president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa has failed announce what action he intends to take on the basis of the report, which was submitted at his request on September 11. This followed reports that Simelane had taken out a “loan” of R575,600 in 2016 from Gundo Wealth Solutions, the broker who acted on behalf of the collapsed VBS Mutual Bank in soliciting funds from municipalities to deposit funds with the bank, in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act. ..
