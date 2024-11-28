DA calls for SIU investigation into potential grant fraud
Report presented to parliament reveals Sassa’s ICT systems are vulnerable to attack
28 November 2024 - 05:00
The DA has called for a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into potential grant fraud at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), after a preliminary report presented to parliament revealed the agency’s ICT systems are vulnerable to attack on multiple fronts.
“An independent SIU investigation will bring transparency, restore public confidence and mend the reputation of the social assistance framework, which is at the very heart of the social contract bringing dignity to millions of South Africans,” said the DA’s Alexandra Abrahams...
