Combat illegal mining from the top, says Neal Froneman
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO says authorities should target crime kingpins, money-laundering and terror financing linked to illicit mining
28 November 2024 - 05:00
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has spoken out on illegal mining, saying law enforcement authorities must start at the top and go after the crime kingpins and the money-laundering and terror financing linked to illicit mining — not just arrest the miners at the bottom.
“We need to be more proactive in terms of arresting the illegal miners and charging them, but also not just focusing on the miners but the organised crime and corruption that’s linked to illegal mining,” he said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.