Askari assassin Joe Mamasela wants memorial for apartheid-era victims
Although Mamasela was denied amnesty by the TRC’s amnesty committee, he has never been charged
28 November 2024 - 11:46
The notorious Vlakplaas askari assassin Joe Mamasela, implicated in so many apartheid-era murders that — apart from the horror stabbing and bludgeoning to death of lawyer Griffiths Mxenge in 1981 — most are known simply by collective numbers, has built a shiny new narrative around his dark trajectory.
Mamasela struck a casual attitude recently outside the Johannesburg High Court to which he had been summonsed by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to be the key state’s witness among 16 in the ground-breaking crime of apartheid trial of two former colleagues...
