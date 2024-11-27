Come next year, most South Africans will still be watching TV via analogue signal as the country is likely to miss yet another deadline to switch to digital television broadcast. Given this, the communications & digital technologies ministry is looking for funds to keep the analogue system operating alongside the digital one. Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to Business Day TV about the situation.
TECH TALK
WATCH: What’s the hold-up in SA’s digital migration?
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
