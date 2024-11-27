National

Ongoing protests in Mozambique hit operations at Lebombo border post

Sparked by last month’s election results, actions affecting roads have led to tensions at SA’s troubled border post

27 November 2024 - 15:32
by Khanyisele Ngcobo
Operations have once again been affected at the Lebombo border post due to protests in Mozambique. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
SA’s Border Management Authority (BMA) has confirmed the disruption of services at the Lebombo border post due to unabating protest action in Mozambique.

Video footage has emerged on social media showing an army truck apparently running over protesters in Maputo.

The situation has been tense at the troubled border post in recent weeks amid violent protests sparked by the outcome of last month’s elections in the neighbouring country.

Nationwide protests broke out on release of preliminary election results showing that Frelimo, the country’s governing party, had won more than 70% of the votes.

The unrest, which has claimed dozens of lives, erupted amid allegations of election fraud. It is understood the killing of an opposition leader led many to believe it was politically motivated and was done to hide vote-rigging.

The BMA, in a joint statement with the SA Revenue Service (Sars), said Mozambican customs officials alerted them to protest action affecting the road between Ressano Garcia and the Maputo harbour, on the Mozambican side.

“The ongoing demonstrations have led to the partial closure of the road, affecting the movement of trucks. Despite the deployment of the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces and police to the area, the road remains inaccessible for trucks,” it said.

“The situation is expected to persist until approximately 4pm today [Wednesday], pending further developments. The BMA and Sars are closely monitoring the situation and remain in communication with Mozambican authorities.”

BMA commissioner Michael Masiapato said: “The disruptions on the Mozambican side have affected operations at the Lebombo port of entry, affecting the movement of trucks in particular.

“BMA officials are able to process pedestrians and small vehicles for movement in and out of the Lebombo port. We urge freight forwarders (trucks) planning to use this route today to make alternative arrangements and exercise patience, as efforts continue to resolve the situation.”

TimesLIVE

STEF TERBLANCHE: Sadc special summit an exercise in denying reality

Volatile regional situation is overlooked amid unrest in DRC and Mozambique
Opinion
5 days ago

SA industries count the cost of Mozambique border closure

Industries are counting the cost of the temporary closure of the Lebombo border crossing to Mozambique amid post-election unrest, with experts ...
Business
1 week ago

SA authorities close Lebombo border after more protests in Mozambique

Protesters in Mozambique have blocked the Maputo corridor, affecting traffic flow
National
1 week ago
