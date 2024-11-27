Legal time limit stymies pension funds’ claims for arrears
27 November 2024 - 05:00
About half of the R5bn in employers’ arrear pension fund contributions was not legally recoverable because of the prescription provision in the Pension Funds Act, pension funds adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane told MPs on Tuesday.
The time limit for claims related to pension fund contributions or benefits under the act is three years from the last contribution. The act applies the time limits for legal claims laid down by the Prescription Act...
