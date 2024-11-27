Digitally transformed home affairs to ‘supercharge tourism’
Minister hails successes in implementation of programme known as Home Affairs @Home
27 November 2024 - 13:52
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said progress has been made in implementing a digital system turn the department into a fully automated hub to “supercharge” tourism and restore SA’s national security integrity.
Addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday, Schreiber said said he was encouraged by the progress made since the government of national unity came into office, though there was still a long way to go to deliver on the programme, dubbed Home Affairs @Home. ..
