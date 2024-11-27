AfCFTA efforts on common tariff policy gain pace
Volkswagen SA’s MD, Martina Biene, says the AfCFTA is the key to SA’s future economic success
27 November 2024 - 10:45
Trade and industry stakeholders have called on the government to fast track the implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreements, saying while there is some measurable progress in the export of textiles, much more needs to be done to improve transport and logistics infrastructure on the continent.
Business Day reported on Monday the AfCFTA secretariat would soon finalise a plan for a common tariff and customs policy among all signatories to the agreement...
