State to call 23 witnesses in Phala Phala theft trial of three

Charges relate to $580,000 stolen from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020

26 November 2024 - 14:18
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Ndilishano Joseph, Froliana Joseph and Imanuwela David in the Bela-Bela magistrate's court. Picture: SUPPLIED
The state intends to call 23 witnesses in the case against three suspects accused of theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Imanuwela David, cleaner Floriana Joseph and her brother Ndilinasho Joseph appeared in Modimolle regional court on Tuesday for a pretrial conference. The matter was postponed to May 19 2025 for trial.   

Their charges relate to the theft of $580,000 from Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo in 2020, sparking a major political and legal controversy.

The Joseph siblings are accused of housebreaking and theft, while David, allegedly the mastermind, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking, two counts of housebreaking and money laundering.

David faces an additional charge of money laundering.

The theft came to light in June 2022 when the former director-general at the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, opened a case of kidnapping and money laundering against Ramaphosa, Presidential Protection Services head Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing the break-in.

Ramaphosa said the cash was paid to his former farm manager Sylvester Ndlovu by Sudanese businessman Hazim Mustafa on Christmas Day in 2019, as he wanted to purchase a herd of buffalo.

The president allegedly failed to report the burglary to the police but chose to report it to Rhoode instead. 

Froliana and Ndilishano were granted bail of R5,000 and R10,000, respectively, in November last year.

