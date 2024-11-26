RAF CEO in battle over claims by the rich and foreigners
Collins Letsoalo proposes that the Road Accident Fund excludes wealthy individuals and foreign individuals from claiming
26 November 2024 - 05:00
Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo has called for a major overhaul of the Road Accident Fund, describing the current system as “anti-poor” and advocating for capping claims, adding that he believes it should have exclusions and prescribed benefits.
Letsoalo, who has been CEO of the state-owned insurance scheme that compensates car crash victims for the past five years, has been painting a picture of the scheme's deteriorating financial health, with the latest annual report showing that for every R1 it owes, it only has 32c. ..
