Gauteng government will not cut jobs, says finance MEC

Gauteng finance MEC Lebogang Maile says there won't be job lossess in the province's education, health or any departments affected by the national government's budget cuts. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES
The budget for the office of Gauteng’s premier has been adjusted by R135m as the MEC of treasury and economic development, Lebogang Maile, presented the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and adjustment budget.
Maile said in the Gauteng provincial legislature on Tuesday that the 2024/25 budget will be increased by about R2.1bn.
Of the R135m:
R73.9m will be allocated to outstanding Life Esidimeni claims;
R57.4m to the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building fire; and
R4.2m to the SA Police Service security at the commission of inquiry.
The Gauteng provincial legislature has been allocated R53.7m for operational requirements and funding for political parties represented in the legislature, in line with the constitution and the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, Maile said.
“The Gauteng provincial government will not be cutting jobs in education, health or any of the sectors that have been impacted by the budget cuts and debt prioritisation,” he said.
Several departments received additional allocations to partially offset pressures in the compensation of employees. These include:
R600m for the department of health;
R300m for the department of education;
R70m for the department of social development;
R59m for the department of environment; and
R42.2m for the department of infrastructure development.
Maile has also allocated an additional R221.8m to reinstate the portion of the budget allocated to qualifying nonprofit institutions back to the 2023/24 baseline of R2.1bn.
He said an additional R109m has been allocated to the department of human settlements to fund interim sanitation.
“An amount of R260m is allocated to roads and transport, of which R250m is to cover the shortfall in the Gautrain patronage guarantee, a contractual commitment, and the balance of R10m towards goods and services,” Maile said.
R68.5m has been reallocated to community safety, comprising interdepartmental receivable balances, which are funds spent on behalf of other organs of state
“As part of enhancing the capacity of the state, we are allocating an amount of R8.3m for the establishment of the department of environment, of which R2.4m and R5.8m is for the establishment of the office of the head of department and office of the MEC, respectively,” Maile said.
“We will also allocate an amount of R150m to the department of e-government towards the replacement of obsolete equipment for the Gauteng provincial network.”
R128m has been allocated to the department of infrastructure development for office accommodation.
