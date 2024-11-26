Former SAA board member to face fraud charge on Tuesday
The former SAA board member is expected to appear at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court
26 November 2024 - 11:20
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana is expected to appear at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE Premium can reveal that Kwinana will be appearing in court in her capacity as chairperson of the audit committee of SAA and a member of its accounting authority, as she allegedly failed to comply fully with the fiduciary duties imposed on her by the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act...
