Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana. File photo: PAPI MORAKE
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana, who was arrested earlier on Tuesday in connection with fraud at the state-owned airline, has been granted R20,000 bail.
Kwinana was ordered to surrender her travel documents to the investigating officer until the matter is finalised.
Kwinana appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. She is alleged to have failed to disclose to PwC, Nkonki Incorporated or the board of directors and the audit committee of SAA that Kwinana and Associates, of which she was the sole director, had previous contractual relationships with PwC and Nkonki.
I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order, I will not contact any state witness.
Yakhe Kwinana
The state believes that had she disclosed the relationship, PwC and Nkonki would have not been awarded a tender by SAA to audit its financials for 2011/12.
The matter was postponed to December 10 for docket disclosure.
The state did not oppose bail, saying Kwinana had co-operated with authorities.
“She handed herself over to the police. She has no criminal records issued against her,” said prosecutor Frans Mhlongo .
In her application bid, Kwinana proposed bail of R5,000, but the state proposed R20,000.
“I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order. I will not contact any state witness,” she said.
Kwinana said the only money she receives is more than R6,500 a month from her pension.
Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana granted R20,000 bail
Kwinana faces fraud charge allegedly committed during her time at the state-owned airline
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana, who was arrested earlier on Tuesday in connection with fraud at the state-owned airline, has been granted R20,000 bail.
Kwinana was ordered to surrender her travel documents to the investigating officer until the matter is finalised.
Kwinana appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. She is alleged to have failed to disclose to PwC, Nkonki Incorporated or the board of directors and the audit committee of SAA that Kwinana and Associates, of which she was the sole director, had previous contractual relationships with PwC and Nkonki.
The state believes that had she disclosed the relationship, PwC and Nkonki would have not been awarded a tender by SAA to audit its financials for 2011/12.
The matter was postponed to December 10 for docket disclosure.
The state did not oppose bail, saying Kwinana had co-operated with authorities.
“She handed herself over to the police. She has no criminal records issued against her,” said prosecutor Frans Mhlongo .
In her application bid, Kwinana proposed bail of R5,000, but the state proposed R20,000.
“I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order. I will not contact any state witness,” she said.
Kwinana said the only money she receives is more than R6,500 a month from her pension.
“I have no means of income.”
SowetanLIVE
SAA logs first profit since 2012
Sacca march on SAA suspended
KINGSLEY WAKELIN: State-owned company bailouts destroying our economy
SAA optimistic it can resolve impasse after Zimbabwe threatens to attach assets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ALEXANDER PARKER: To fly, SAA needs to shed ballast — its owner
SAA logs first profit since 2012
Sacca march on SAA suspended
SAA optimistic it can resolve impasse after Zimbabwe threatens to attach assets
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.