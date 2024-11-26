National

Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana granted R20,000 bail

Kwinana faces fraud charge allegedly committed during her time at the state-owned airline

26 November 2024 - 13:51
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana. File photo: PAPI MORAKE
Former SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana, who was arrested earlier on Tuesday in connection with fraud at the state-owned airline, has been granted R20,000 bail.

Kwinana was ordered to surrender her travel documents to the investigating officer until the matter is finalised.

Kwinana appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. She is alleged to have failed to disclose to PwC, Nkonki Incorporated or the board of directors and the audit committee of SAA that Kwinana and Associates, of which she was the sole director, had previous contractual relationships with PwC and Nkonki.

I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order, I will not contact any state witness.
Yakhe Kwinana

The state believes that had she disclosed the relationship, PwC and Nkonki would have not been awarded a tender by SAA to audit its financials for 2011/12.

The matter was postponed to December 10 for docket disclosure.

The state did not oppose bail,  saying Kwinana had co-operated with authorities.

“She handed herself over to the police. She has no criminal records issued against her,” said prosecutor Frans Mhlongo .

In her application bid, Kwinana proposed bail of R5,000, but the state proposed R20,000.

“I provide family support to my mother and my children. My release will not disrupt public order. I will not contact any state witness,” she said.

Kwinana said the only money she receives is more than R6,500 a month  from her pension.

“I have no means of income.”

SowetanLIVE

SAA logs first profit since 2012

The state-owned airline’s revenue surged 183% from R2bn to R5.7bn in the 2022/23 financial year
Companies
4 days ago

Sacca march on SAA suspended

The union also demands that the Special Investigating Unit act over alleged wasteful expenditure and corrupt practices at the airline
National
1 week ago

KINGSLEY WAKELIN: State-owned company bailouts destroying our economy

Government pours billions into bailouts of SOCs, leading to vicious cycle of dependency
Opinion
2 weeks ago

SAA optimistic it can resolve impasse after Zimbabwe threatens to attach assets

Environment ministry plans to attach airline’s assets due even though Zimbabwean government owes the airline $59m
National
1 month ago
